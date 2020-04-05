|
|
James R. Sager
West Bend - age 90, passed away April 1, 2020. Son of the late Roy and Irene (nee Freitag), beloved husband of Mary (nee Grenzebech); loving father of Mike Sager, Nancy (Leo) Renz, and Suzy (Paul) Kesy; proud grandpa of Kyelle (partner, Jake Zalas) Kesy, Michelle (Jared) Spang, Cheryl (Kael) Brady, Tonya Perez, Eric (Megan) Sager, Jackson (Tammi) Kesy and great-grandpa of 10. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Private committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park held with military honors. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home when permitted. In memory of Jim, memorials to a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020