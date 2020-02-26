|
James R. Schram
Sullivan - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Joann of 61 years; children Cheryl (Bill) Millot & Dave (Mary Ann) Schram; grandchildren Mitch Millot, Crystie (Dan) Maroo, Kevin Millot, Matt Schram & Eric Schram; great-grandchildren Dominic, Jace, Logan & Valerie; sister Diane (David) Sterle; brothers Jon Schram & Jeff (Nancy) Schram; nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eleanor.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at Noon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, W856 State Road 18, Sullivan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary HOC Church, ProHealth Regional Cancer Center, or AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020