Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Schram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Schram Notice
James R. Schram

Sullivan - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Joann of 61 years; children Cheryl (Bill) Millot & Dave (Mary Ann) Schram; grandchildren Mitch Millot, Crystie (Dan) Maroo, Kevin Millot, Matt Schram & Eric Schram; great-grandchildren Dominic, Jace, Logan & Valerie; sister Diane (David) Sterle; brothers Jon Schram & Jeff (Nancy) Schram; nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eleanor.

Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at Noon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, W856 State Road 18, Sullivan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary HOC Church, ProHealth Regional Cancer Center, or AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline