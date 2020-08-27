1/
James R. Staley
James R. Staley

Born to Eternal Life August 17. 2020 at the age of 73 years. Survived by his brothers Robert Jr. (Susan), William (Janet) and Edward (Cheryl). Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim worked for the Milwaukee Road/Soo Line. He lived by treating others the way he would have liked to be treated. Jim was a loving man and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Visitation Wednesday, August 26 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Private interment Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 22, 2020
Jimmie you ere a good guy. Had fun when we worked together on the Railroad.
Maureen Lopez
