James R. StaleyBorn to Eternal Life August 17. 2020 at the age of 73 years. Survived by his brothers Robert Jr. (Susan), William (Janet) and Edward (Cheryl). Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jim worked for the Milwaukee Road/Soo Line. He lived by treating others the way he would have liked to be treated. Jim was a loving man and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.Visitation Wednesday, August 26 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Private interment Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.