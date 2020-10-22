1/
James R. Stupek
James R. Stupek

Born to Eternal Life Tues Oct 31, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gabrielle Stupek and his brother, Kenneth Stupek. Beloved nephew of Dorothy (John) Granlund and Danny (Delores) Stuoek. Special cousins of Chris (Kris) and Joann. Jim was loved by everyone he met. Committal Service Celebrated 10am Sat. Oct. 31 at St Adalbert Cemetery Chapel, 3801 S. 6th St., Milwaukee. Jim retired from the City of Milwaukee after 35 years of service.

I believe in angels

Something good in everything I see

I believe in angels

When I know the time is right for me

I'll cross the stream

I have a dream






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Committal
10:00 AM
St Adalbert Cemetery Chapel,
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
