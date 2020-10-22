James R. StupekBorn to Eternal Life Tues Oct 31, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gabrielle Stupek and his brother, Kenneth Stupek. Beloved nephew of Dorothy (John) Granlund and Danny (Delores) Stuoek. Special cousins of Chris (Kris) and Joann. Jim was loved by everyone he met. Committal Service Celebrated 10am Sat. Oct. 31 at St Adalbert Cemetery Chapel, 3801 S. 6th St., Milwaukee. Jim retired from the City of Milwaukee after 35 years of service.I believe in angelsSomething good in everything I seeI believe in angelsWhen I know the time is right for meI'll cross the streamI have a dream