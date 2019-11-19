Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
James R. Taylor Notice
James R. Taylor

Age 68 years. Passed away peacefully Nov. 17, 2019, after his 4 year courageous fight against his illness. Beloved husband of Diane. Dear step-father of Stan (Becky) Franke and Shelly (Paul) Manley. Cherished "Papa" of Stan Jr., Mia, Divya, Riley and Jackson. Also survived by 2 sisters, and many cherished relatives and friends. Memorial gathering Tues. Nov. 26, 2019, from 3PM until the time of memorial service at 5PM, all at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
