Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Final Approach
4959 S. Howell Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kaleta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Raymond Kaleta


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Raymond Kaleta Notice
James Raymond Kaleta

Waukesha - James Raymond Kaleta, 81, of Waukesha, beloved husband of Marilyn Schmitt Kaleta, stepped into eternity and the arms of our gracious God, surrounded by family, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born August 13, 1938 in South Milwaukee to Stanley Kaleta and Rose Brostowicz. He attended Cudahy High School and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed reading, golf and travel. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Thomas James Kaleta. He is survived by his wife; his sisters, Audrey Gumina and Susan Arthur; his daughters, Sandra Rose, Kathryn Kaleta, Nancy (Bill) Racoma and Chris (Craig) Kaleta-Young; his wife's children, Barbara Papandrea, Glenn Schmitt and Diane Schmitt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Final Approach, 4959 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee. Memorials may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, ProHealth Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin, 53188.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline