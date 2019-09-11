|
James Raymond Kaleta
Waukesha - James Raymond Kaleta, 81, of Waukesha, beloved husband of Marilyn Schmitt Kaleta, stepped into eternity and the arms of our gracious God, surrounded by family, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born August 13, 1938 in South Milwaukee to Stanley Kaleta and Rose Brostowicz. He attended Cudahy High School and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed reading, golf and travel. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Thomas James Kaleta. He is survived by his wife; his sisters, Audrey Gumina and Susan Arthur; his daughters, Sandra Rose, Kathryn Kaleta, Nancy (Bill) Racoma and Chris (Craig) Kaleta-Young; his wife's children, Barbara Papandrea, Glenn Schmitt and Diane Schmitt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Final Approach, 4959 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee. Memorials may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, ProHealth Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin, 53188.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019