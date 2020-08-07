James Robert FierstWest Allis - Passed to Eternal Life, Thursday, August 6, 2020. Age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Audrey L. (nee Werner). Loving father of Michael and the late Frank (Susan) Fierst. Dear grandfather of Ashley, Alexa and Branden and great grandfather of Brayden and Brooklyn. Brother of Sophie Prince and Eugene Fierst and brother-in-law of Karen Bunke and Shirley Graf. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Private services will be held.