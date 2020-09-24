1/
James Robert Horning
James Robert Horning

Germantown - Age 87 went to be with the Lord 7 weeks after his loving wife of 65 years, Betty, on September 22, 2020. He married Betty Karolus on June 25, 1955 at St Martini Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and honeymooned in Washington DC and Niagara Falls. In 1959 they bought their first home and raised 4 beautiful children. After raising their family, they moved to CA and FL and ended up back in WI.

He is survived by his children Lisa (Jeff) Korotko (Menomonee Falls), Steven (Angie) Horning (Hartford), and Karen (Ron) Williams (Menomonee Falls). Grandchildren Amanda, Andrew, Dan, Ashley, Josh, Corey, Kalyn, Elizabeth and Sam. Great-grandchildren Samantha, Arlen, Cora, Ruby and Quinn. Sisters-in-law Mae Reece Secuka and Mary Ellen (Ralph) Dallmann. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter Susan Violette, and brothers.

A private service will be held for the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
