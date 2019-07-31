|
Randa, James Robert Entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 92 where he once again will be reunited with his three beloved daughters, Margaret, Carol and Kathy. He was the devoted husband of Audrey (nee Schmidt) for 70 years. Beloved father of James Earl Randa (Connie Owens). Proud grandpa of Thomas, David, Dr. Kristin, Catherine, Heather, Heidi, Hollie, James and Robert, and his 14 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Patrick Randa (Joan) and sister, Margaret Moldenhauer (Richard) James was born and raised in Milwaukee, retired in Mulberry, FL for 21 years, then moved to Waukesha. James was a veteran of World War II. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 19th from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI 53189, which will be followed by the funeral service. After the funeral service there will be a gathering at the church, which you are welcome to attend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019