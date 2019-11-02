|
|
James Russell Ricketts
It is with deep sadness that the family of James Russell Ricketts announces his passing in the early morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Maureen (nee Ervin), his daughters, JoMarie and Monica and his four grandchildren Evan and Willa Ricketts, Aidan Giesen and James Moll. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Jim was born in Milwaukee, graduated from Rufus King High School, received an undergraduate degree in engineering at Marquette University and earned his MS in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jim worked for the Department of the Navy in Washington D.C. and then attended the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and served in the Korean War, during which time he developed a lifelong affinity for Japanese culture and art. After finishing his service as a Lieutenant, Jim furthered his service in the Navy Reserve. He continued his professional career at A.C. Sparkplug and later was the first engineer to join Marquette Electronics, where he spent the rest of his career. Jim will be remembered for his keen wit and dry sense of humor; his professional achievements; love of mystery novels and films, PBS, and crossword puzzles; and his tinkering and skillful investing. He especially enjoyed the time he and his wife spent in Florida surrounded by many friends, family visitors, sunshine and golf.
Throughout his six-year long struggle with Parkinson's disease, Jim remained good natured and persisted despite many challenges and setbacks. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and an overall gentle and sweet man who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM with a service beginning at 5:00 PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood. Reception to follow. Private entombment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. in Milwaukee. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Hunger Task Force, 201 S. Hawley Court, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019