James S. Michalek "Jimpa"Muskego - Found peace on August 31, 2020 at the age of 64.Beloved husband, best friend and soulmate of Katie (nee Florczak). Dedicated dad of Steph (Tom) Fortin, Brendt (Jamie) VanWagoner and Tony (Leah) VanWagoner. Devoted "Jimpa" of Ary, Ava and Shane. Preceded in death by his mother Jacqueline Olson and his special aunt Mare Smith. Also survived by his uncle Del, cherished cousins and many lifelong friends.Visitation at Max A, Sass Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, on Saturday, September 5, 1 PM - 3 PM. Funeral Service at 3 PM.Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dale Schaper and Dr. Thompson of Froedtert Cancer Clinic and Dr. Gould and team at SLMC Radiology Oncology for all of their special care of Jim."Jim truly loved his family, he was proud to be a dad and "Jimpa".His humor will be missed by all. "