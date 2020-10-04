James S. ThorkildsenDied peacefully surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer on September 24, 2020. Born February 7, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents, Orin and Virginia Thorkildsen. Preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Marge Tackman. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosey, sister Linda and brother-in-law Chuck Hansen, nephews Mathew Hansen and Chuck Hansen, brother-in-law Rick Tackman nephews Rick Tackman and Bobby Tackman. Also survived by brother Jeff (Debbie) Thorkildsen, nephew Brian (Staci) Thorkildsen and their children, Parker and Olivia, as well as many dear friends.Jim spent three years with Outboard Marine Corporation, and retired in 2011 after 31 years with Briggs and Stratton Corporation. Jim had many interests and hobbies including go-kart racing at Dousman Race track and Badger Kart Club. This interest carried over to auto racing especially open wheel racing at Road America at Elkhart Lake.He and Rosey loved to travel especially with the 33 years spent on their winter trips to Jamaica. Jim truly enjoyed caring for his house and yard and he also spent spare time as a hobby photographer focusing on auto racing and birds from his back yard where his favorites were the hummingbirds.A special thank you goes out to the staff at the UW Cancer Center in Pewaukee and also to the staff of the Angel's Grace Cancer Center in Oconomowoc for their wonderful care and kindness.Due to covid19 concerns a private family only service may be held at a later date.