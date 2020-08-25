1/
James Schallock
James Schallock

Jackson - Schallock, James P. found peace on August 19, 2020, age 62. Jim is survived by his brother Michael (Jean); sister Susan; son Steven; daughters Tracy (Michael) Trahan and Shannon (Shane) Jorgensen; grandchildren Anthony, Mercedes, Makayla, Conner, and Chloe; and great-grandchildren Jasper and Serenity; and other family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents Geraldine (LaRussa) and Henry Schallock

A celebration of life will be held August 30th, 2020 at 2:00pm call or text 414-881-6640 for details

Memorials to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
