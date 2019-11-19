|
James ("Jim") Shaw
Mequon - On Thursday, November 14, 2019, James ("Jim") Shaw found peace at age 79.
Jim was born on February 29, 1940 in Menasha, WI to Melvin and Lorraine (Kestley) Shaw and grew up alongside his sisters Mary and Sue. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1958, and went on to earn a civil engineering degree from Marquette University. In college he was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Delta fraternity.
After college Jim served in the US Army Corps of Engineers in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He then returned to Milwaukee, where he started a 50-year career in the water treatment industry.
Jim married Denise Demes in 1969. Together Jim and Denise built a home in Mequon in 1976, where they raised their three children, Christopher, Maureen and Michael. For the next 43 years, he built a remarkable network of close friends in the community, and also maintained many friendships with people he met throughout his life, from high school to college to work, and beyond.
Jim was a longtime member of St. James/Lumen Christi church in Mequon. He also served on the Engineering Alumni board and the National Alumni Board at Marquette University. In recent years he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build houses in Ozaukee County.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years Denise Shaw, sons Christopher Shaw (Terisa Whitted) and Michael Shaw, daughter Maureen (Jeremy) Galloway, sisters Mary Baker and Susan Woods and many nieces and nephews. James is also survived by his grandchildren Ava and Annika Shaw, Charlie and Katherine Galloway and Ellery Shaw.
Visitation is from 10 - 11:30 am on Friday, November 22nd at Lumen Christi church in Mequon, WI, with the funeral mass to follow at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ozaukee Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019