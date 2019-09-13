Services
James Stephen Foust


1969 - 2019
James Stephen Foust

Ixonia - James Stephen Foust "Steve", 50, was taken too soon while riding his Harley.

Steve was born February 28, 1969 in North Carolina. He moved to Wisconsin in 1992 after meeting Kim in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Foust; and his sons, Joshua (26), Jamie (24), and Jacob (16) Foust; step-father, Nelson Neal; sister, Stephanie Foust; parents-in-law, Waldermar (Norma) Latzke; sister-in-law, April Buscher; brothers-in-law, Jeff, David Karl (Kari), Luke (Jennifer) Latzke; two nephews, Connor and Evan; Four nieces, Sarah, Desire, Isabela and Arianna (god daughter). Also surviving are many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Neal and his grandparents.

Steve was a loving husband and father. His humor and kindness will be missed by many.

A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 15th at 4 pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. Visitation is from 2 pm until time of service. Luncheon to follow service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Steve's Life.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
