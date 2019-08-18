|
Barry, Jr., James T. James T. Barry Jr. entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on August 13, 2019, one week before what would have been his 86th birthday. Loving husband of Laura (previously Laura Powell) and, prior to her death in 2005, loving husband of Joan; loving father of James (Nora) Barry III, Mariellen (Randall) Roeder, Kevin (Kerry) Barry and David (Liliana) Barry; loving grandfather of Molly Roeder, Bridget Barry, Joan Barry, Megan Roeder, C.J. Roeder, James Barry IV, Colleen Barry, John Barry, Ellen Barry, Arabella Barry, Daniel Barry and Margaret Barry; further survived by Laura's family and many other friends and relatives. Jim was born on August 21, 1933 in Milwaukee. He attended St. Robert's School and Marquette University High School and graduated from The University of Notre Dame, where he was Vice President of the Notre Dame Glee Club. Upon his graduation from the University of Wisconsin Law School, he joined the James T. Barry Company (now known as the Barry Company) and became President in 1964. Jim had a long and successful career in the commercial real estate business. He pioneered the development of suburban industrial and business parks in southeastern Wisconsin and was involved in many of the most high-profile real estate transactions in Wisconsin. He served in leadership positions on the Milwaukee Board of Realtors, the Society of Office and Industrial Realtors, the Counselors of Real Estate and many other business and professional organizations. He was a born salesman and deeply enjoyed using his visionary creativity, unmatched negotiating skills and Irish charm in putting together real estate and other deals, right up to the end of his life. Throughout his life, he was actively engaged in scores of civic, charitable and educational organizations, including service on the boards of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, the Milwaukee Catholic Home, the National Class E-Scow Association, the College of Arts and Letters at the University of Notre Dame, the advisory boards of the University of Wisconsin Center for Real Estate and the University of Wisconsin Law School and numerous other charitable, bank and corporate boards. He was a long-time and enthusiastic member of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Gyro International, The Milwaukee Athletic Club, Chenequa Country Club, The Country Club of Naples, the Pewaukee Yacht Club, Bilge Pullers, the Other Other Club and Heiliger Huegel Ski Club, which he served as president. Jim had an extraordinary zest for life and brought a seemingly boundless energy to everything that he did. He was an exceptionally generous man, in both large ways and small. And he was a man of deep and abiding faith who worked hard to live a life of steady Christian virtue. The example that he set will continue to inspire his family, his many friends and all those whose life he touched. Jim's family and friends will dearly miss him, but we take leave of him in prayerful confidence that he rests in the Peace of the Risen Lord. Visitation will be held at the Feerick Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, followed by the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21st at St. Monica's Catholic Church, corner of North Santa Monica Boulevard and East Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay, please be seated by 11:00. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be sent to Marquette University High School, 3401 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019