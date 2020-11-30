1/
James T. Drews
James T. Drews

Germantown - Born to eternal life November 24, 2020 at 72 years old. Beloved husband of Diane for 49 years. Proud father of Suzanne (Chris Watson), Christopher, Aaron and John. Dear brother of Michael (Kerry). Fond brother-in-law of Steve and Nancy Tomich. Longtime friend of Gene and Karen Loebig. Further survived by other family and friends.

Jim was employed at Marquette Electronics and G.E. for 35 years. He loved his "up North cabin" and fishing.

Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at NOON. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
FUNERAL HOME
DEC
5
Service
12:00 PM
FUNERAL HOME
