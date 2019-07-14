|
Huebschen, James T. Passed away July 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Margaret (Serflek) Huebschen. Survived by brother Richard Huebschen and son Thomas J. Huebschen (Wendi Lortie, and her son Michael Cusimano). Preceded in death by his daughter Corrine A. Day. Survived by his son-in-law Robert Day and grandson Alex Day of Enfield, Conn. Also survived by the amazing special Susan Kern. Thank you for sharing your family with me and their kindness, caring and concern. Visitation on Monday, July 15 at ELM GROVE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 945 Terrace Drive, Elm Grove from 9:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment at Highland Memorial. Memorial to Elm Grove Lutheran Church or Froedtert Cancer Network are appreciated. Jim was a 26-year member of Brookfield Police Department and also worked for Waukesha Memorial Hospital/ProHealth Care Security for 28 years. Special thanks to Dr. Amy Harker-Murray, nurses at 5 NW, CFAC-7 at Froedtert and staff at Aurora Zilber Hospice for your loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019