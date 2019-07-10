|
Pankowski, James T. Born to Eternal Life Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband for nearly 50 years of Diane (nee Janocik). Loving dad of Steven (Jennifer) and Julie "Goober" (Paul) Guntner. Cherished grandpa of Justin, Daniel and Kaitlin; Mackenzie, Kyle and Breanna. Treasured brother of the late Marylee (Allan) Sharafinski. Dear brother-in-law of Elaine (the late Russell) Haase, Arlene (Richard) Dragan and the late Ronald (Donna) Janocik. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10AM - 11:45 AM at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7219 S. 27th St. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Jim was retiree of Fabcon after many years of service. All of his "Jim jokes" will be missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019