James T. "Jimmy" Reno
Menomonee Falls - October 22, 2019 age 66 years. Beloved husband of 34 years to Linda (Nee Bleske). Loving father of Gary Quam, Helen (Quintin) Christiansen, Jerry (Kimberly Falkner) Quam, Jennifer (Larry) Fehlhaber. Dear grandpa of Chase (Samantha) Wolfe, Cassandra Quam, Zoe (Kevin) Harper, Nicholas Miszewski and Gabriella Christiansen. Brother of Valerie (Murry) Reno-Smith and Caron (Steven) Gray. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place on Sunday November 3 at Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM.
Jim spent many years in the auto industry prior to becoming a partner at Brown Deer Auto Sales and he also operated the famous "Godmothers" food stand at State Fair Park for many years.
