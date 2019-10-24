Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. "Jimmy" Reno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. "Jimmy" Reno Notice
James T. "Jimmy" Reno

Menomonee Falls - October 22, 2019 age 66 years. Beloved husband of 34 years to Linda (Nee Bleske). Loving father of Gary Quam, Helen (Quintin) Christiansen, Jerry (Kimberly Falkner) Quam, Jennifer (Larry) Fehlhaber. Dear grandpa of Chase (Samantha) Wolfe, Cassandra Quam, Zoe (Kevin) Harper, Nicholas Miszewski and Gabriella Christiansen. Brother of Valerie (Murry) Reno-Smith and Caron (Steven) Gray. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and many friends.

A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place on Sunday November 3 at Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM.

Jim spent many years in the auto industry prior to becoming a partner at Brown Deer Auto Sales and he also operated the famous "Godmothers" food stand at State Fair Park for many years.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline