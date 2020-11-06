James T. SmulGreendale - Was reunited with his beloved wife Patricia (nee Malone) on November 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving father of Rick (Elisabeth), Jeffery (Lori), and Gregory. Proud grandpa of Sarah, Joseph, Brandon, and Joshua. Preceded in death by his brothers Leonard, Ervin (Mickey), and Robert (Theresa). Loving step-grandpa of Dale and Emily. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives and friends.A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, November 21 starting at 11AM until time of Memorial Service at 1PM.