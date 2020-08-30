James T. ZajdelMilwaukee - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 24, 2020. James is survived by his children Michael Tambornino, Lynn (William) Stolowski and Lisa (Scott) Glynn; his grandchildren Stephanie, Steven, Ryan, Arianna, Connor and Garrett; his great grandchildren Michael, Lucas, Madison, Caelan and Gabriella along with many more family and friends. James is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty, his daughter Bridget and his grandson Michael.Private family services were held.