|
|
James "J.T." Teske
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved partner in life for 22 years of Christine Lazarski. Proud dad of Michaela (John) Salvitti, Tom Mettlach, Jennifer Teske, Christopher (Alison) Teske. Loving grandpa of John Michael, James, Emma, Helena, Josie, Charley, Freddie, and Ellie. Adoring brother of Cheryl Hippler. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Elaine Teske. Also survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2nd from 11am-1pm at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3030 W. Oklahoma Ave, followed by the funeral at 1pm. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
James retired from the 128th Air Refueling Wing after 35 years. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church appreciated.
"J.T. Be Free"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020