Tomlin, James "Jim" of Brookfield, passed away suddenly from a heart attack at 11:52 AM Monday, May 27, 2019, at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Julie, and adoring father to Michael. Also survived by his five siblings, Don (Deb) Tomlin of Galesburg, Susan (Dennis) Nelson of Clearwater, FL, Nancy Tomlin of Indianapolis, IN, Dave (Paula) Tomlin of Indianapolis, IN, and Jaclyn Tomlin of Townsend, GA. Father and Mother in-law, John & Rita Burckhardt, Sister and brother in-laws Dawn Drake, Steven Cade, Scott (Lisa) Burckhardt, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his lifelong best friend, Mike Shepherd. Met in heaven by his son, Nicholas, his parents, Donald and Celia Tomlin, his brother in law Jim Stracener, his beloved dogs Jake, Sadie and Mollie, and his dear friend Phil Lamont. What a celebration that will be! Family and friends will gather at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, Brookfield, on Saturday, June 1st from 2 to 4:15 PM, followed by a short celebration of life service at 4:30. Jim was a proud Scot/Irish descendant. After the service, an Irish wake celebration of fellowship, including Jim's favorite food and drinks will be graciously hosted by the Zierath family at Zister's Restaurant, Elm Grove WI from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would accept memorials in his name to be earmarked for a worthy cause to Jim. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and a dear friend. He struggled to find peace after the loss of his oldest son, Nick in May, 2013. Jim loved animals and they loved him. Jim was sweet, a quick wit, a fantastic listener and conversationalist, avid reader of non-fiction material, and skilled master of music playlists. He loved friends old and new, and enjoyed traveling. He was wise and dignified like his Mother, intelligent like his father, and beyond patient and loving with his family. He was a giver. His memory is forever in our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019