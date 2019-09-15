|
James Tyler
Greendale - Jim is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Margaret, son Michael, and brother Michael (Lynette). He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence (Mollie), sisters Carol, Kathleen, Sr. Mary Tyler OP, Maureen, and Barbara.
Please join the family for a celebration of life from 9AM-11AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI 53130), with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim's generous heart with donations to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019