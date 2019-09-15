Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
9520 W. Forest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
1937 - 2019
James Tyler Notice
James Tyler

Greendale - Jim is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Margaret, son Michael, and brother Michael (Lynette). He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence (Mollie), sisters Carol, Kathleen, Sr. Mary Tyler OP, Maureen, and Barbara.

Please join the family for a celebration of life from 9AM-11AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI 53130), with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim's generous heart with donations to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters or .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
