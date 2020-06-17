James V. Stefonich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James V. Stefonich

Hubertus - Passed away June 10, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Father of Terri (Terry) Krause, James Stefonich, Carla (Scott) Van Roo and Christine (Terry) Sobczak. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Brother of Maryann (Rudy) Kaifesh, Lorraine Podd, Robert (Sue) Stefonich, the late Margaret Havaich and Fred Stefonich. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services to be held with family followed by burial Saturday, June 20th at Evergreen Cemetery in L'Anse, Michigan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved