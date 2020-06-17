James V. Stefonich
Hubertus - Passed away June 10, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Father of Terri (Terry) Krause, James Stefonich, Carla (Scott) Van Roo and Christine (Terry) Sobczak. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Brother of Maryann (Rudy) Kaifesh, Lorraine Podd, Robert (Sue) Stefonich, the late Margaret Havaich and Fred Stefonich. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services to be held with family followed by burial Saturday, June 20th at Evergreen Cemetery in L'Anse, Michigan.
Hubertus - Passed away June 10, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Father of Terri (Terry) Krause, James Stefonich, Carla (Scott) Van Roo and Christine (Terry) Sobczak. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Brother of Maryann (Rudy) Kaifesh, Lorraine Podd, Robert (Sue) Stefonich, the late Margaret Havaich and Fred Stefonich. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services to be held with family followed by burial Saturday, June 20th at Evergreen Cemetery in L'Anse, Michigan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.