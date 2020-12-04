James W. CouttsCedarburg - former Mayor of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Carol Alexander Coutts. Loving father of Jon (Ellen) and Steven (Tara) Coutts. Proud "Opa" of Ryan (fiancée Alyssa), Erin, Zachary (Megan) and Alyssa (Jordan) Tietz. Great-grandfather of Braxton, Lyla, and Joanna. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Lee Coutts and an infant son. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. Interment Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. Memorials to the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, Faith Lutheran Church Hope Fund, or Carroll University are appreciated. A Celebration of Jim's Life is being planned at a future date.