1/1
James W. Coutts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Coutts

Cedarburg - former Mayor of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Carol Alexander Coutts. Loving father of Jon (Ellen) and Steven (Tara) Coutts. Proud "Opa" of Ryan (fiancée Alyssa), Erin, Zachary (Megan) and Alyssa (Jordan) Tietz. Great-grandfather of Braxton, Lyla, and Joanna. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Lee Coutts and an infant son. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. Interment Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. Memorials to the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, Faith Lutheran Church Hope Fund, or Carroll University are appreciated. A Celebration of Jim's Life is being planned at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved