James W. Ehrenstrom
Mequon - Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the age of 82 years.
Born in Chicago to Carl and Dorothy Ehrenstrom. Preceded in death by his wife Carol, brother C. Gordon Ehrenstrom, sister Caryl Ehrenstrom and sister-in-law Barbara Ehrenstrom. James is survived by his dear sister Joan (Milton) Weinberg of Lake Forest, IL, daughter Barbara (David) Matasek of Mequon and grandson Andrew (Kathryn) Matasek of Leawood, KS. Further survived by his nieces, nephews, their children and many friends.
Jim was a graduate of North Park and Carroll Universities and earned his MBA at UW-Milwaukee. He devoted his career to Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and retired from the position of Senior VP of Human Resources in 1998. Jim then became a consultant for Thompson/Lee Hect Harrison and a volunteer for St. Mary's Hospital.
Jim is remembered for his strong faith and his devotion to his family and friends. Cherished memories are held by those who were fortunate enough to know Jim. He is also remembered for his lifelong love of baseball and for being a devoted Cubs and Brewers fan.
Jim quietly shared his time and talents with many religious, professional and civic organizations. He was chairman of Elmbrook Church Missions Committee and past president of the American Lung Association of Wisconsin, American Management Society, LOMA and INROADS Inc. Jim was a board member of Carroll University, The Langham Foundation, Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Salvation Army, United Performing Arts and The Florentine Opera. Jim was a senior lecturer for the UW- Milwaukee Lubar School of Business for 10 years. Jim received many awards for his outstanding contributions to these organizations.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 1:30pm at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Memorial donations to North Shore Congregational Church are appreciated.
A special thank you to the staff of Newcastle Place, Caring With Honor and Horizon Hospice for your care, compassion and friendship. Jim's family will be forever grateful.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019