James W. Roeder
James W. Roeder

Jim was reunited with his late wife Shirley (nee Chikalla), special friend Esther Boelter, and brother David Roeder on November 19, 2020 at age 88. Loving father Jerry (Judy) Roeder and Mary Gambrel. Proud grandpa of Erich (Ashley) Roeder, Emily and Greta Gambrel. Great-grandpa of Easton and Colton. Dear brother of Barbara and Karen (Jim). Also loved by additional family and friends.

Jim retired as a Tool and Die maker and continued to create woodworking and metal work projects at home for friends and family.

Jim was a Master Mason with Elmbrook Lodge #354 and Brookfield Lodge #370 for over 50 years. He was a Dad Advisor for Elmbrook DeMolay and Jobes Daughters Bethel #73. He was also involved with the Arcadia Eastern Star, the Scottish Rite, and Tripoli Shrine. He was past Commander of the Mariners, was involved with the Hillbilly Clan, and the Jesters.

Jim also proudly served his country in the US Army in Korea during the Korean War.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28, from 10-11:45am. Masonic Rites and Funeral Service at Noon. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to your local food pantry or the Christmas Clearing Council to help those in need.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
NOV
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
