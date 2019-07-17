Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stummeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Stummeier


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Stummeier Notice
Stummeier, James W. "Jim", age 88, passed away July 13, 2019 with his loving daughter Lisa by his side. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting up north at his cabin, working on gunsmithing projects, being a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation League and the Menomonee Falls Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed keeping in touch with friends from the old neighborhood in Milwaukee. Jim attended the Layton School of Art and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Jim's life work was as a professional photographer. He spent the majority of his career with Ferderbar Studios where his many colleagues would become lifelong friends. The light of his life was his family, his wife June of 55 years who preceded him in death in 2017 and his daughter Lisa (Erik) Defenbaugh and granddaughter Marina. He was preceded in death by his mother Minnie, whom he adored and by his beloved father Walter. To celebrate his life a memorial gathering will be held on Friday July 19, from 9-11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield , with a Memorial Service at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the . (). To receive this obit / directions, text 1852339 to 414 301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline