Stummeier, James W. "Jim", age 88, passed away July 13, 2019 with his loving daughter Lisa by his side. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting up north at his cabin, working on gunsmithing projects, being a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation League and the Menomonee Falls Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed keeping in touch with friends from the old neighborhood in Milwaukee. Jim attended the Layton School of Art and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Jim's life work was as a professional photographer. He spent the majority of his career with Ferderbar Studios where his many colleagues would become lifelong friends. The light of his life was his family, his wife June of 55 years who preceded him in death in 2017 and his daughter Lisa (Erik) Defenbaugh and granddaughter Marina. He was preceded in death by his mother Minnie, whom he adored and by his beloved father Walter. To celebrate his life a memorial gathering will be held on Friday July 19, from 9-11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield , with a Memorial Service at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the . (). To receive this obit / directions, text 1852339 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019