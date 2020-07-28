James William Watts, Jr.



New Berlin - James William Watts Jr. was called home July 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Son of the late James and Nora Watts of Sedalia, Missouri. Survived by his brother Eugene Watts and loving father of Greg Watts, Cathy Knapp (Watts) and Jeff Watts. Proud grandfather of 10 talented and loving grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial service for immediate family will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park on September 19, 2020 at 10:30am. Friends and family may join us online to view the ceremony live on the Wisconsin Memorial Park Facebook page.









