Gilbert, AZ - James "Jim" Wustner of Gilbert, AZ, formerly Wauwatosa, WI, found peace June 12, 2020 Age 60. He was surrounded by family after complications from open heart surgery. Born October 21, 1959 to William and Georgia Wustner. He was met in heaven by his father, Bill. Jim will always be loved by his wife, Patricia Chobanian, mother, Georgia Wustner, brother, Michael (Ruth) Wustner, sisters, Dawn (Bob) Mueller, Amy (Rick) Oelke and nieces and nephews. Jim was a dedicated Packer and Badger fan. He loved spending his summers at their home on Okauchee lake. Jim was the ultimate friend and a truly good man. He will be missed by many.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
