James ZoltakGreenfield - "Jim, Jimmy, Zman"James was born unexpectedly into Eternal Life on November 6th, 2020 at the age of 65. Husband to his beautiful bride, Donna (nee Opiela) for 44 memorable years. Adoring father to his "princess" Leandra (Scott) Trzebiatowski and "pumpkin" Amanda (John) Olivier. Proudest Papa of Cassandra and Alexandra Olivier. Faithful companion to Reggie, his little shadow. Dear brother of the late David (the late Penny), the late Sundra (the late Robert) Bartels, Ronald (Linda) and Nancy Koehler. Loving brother-in-law of Alan (Maria) Opiela, Jeffrey (Mary) Opiela, and Maryann (Mike) Tellier. Special godfather to Alyssa and Amy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.