1/
James Zoltak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Zoltak

Greenfield - "Jim, Jimmy, Zman"

James was born unexpectedly into Eternal Life on November 6th, 2020 at the age of 65. Husband to his beautiful bride, Donna (nee Opiela) for 44 memorable years. Adoring father to his "princess" Leandra (Scott) Trzebiatowski and "pumpkin" Amanda (John) Olivier. Proudest Papa of Cassandra and Alexandra Olivier. Faithful companion to Reggie, his little shadow. Dear brother of the late David (the late Penny), the late Sundra (the late Robert) Bartels, Ronald (Linda) and Nancy Koehler. Loving brother-in-law of Alan (Maria) Opiela, Jeffrey (Mary) Opiela, and Maryann (Mike) Tellier. Special godfather to Alyssa and Amy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Please see funeral home website for complete details.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved