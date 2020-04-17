|
Jan Doose White
Milwaukee - Jan Alexis Doose-White passed into her savior's loving arms on April 16, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was born January 3, 1965, in Chicago, IL to Jon and Alexis Doose. Jan grew up in the Pacific Palisades, CA after the family moved to initiate their careers.
While in high school, Jan became an accomplished equestrian, winning many awards with her favorite horse, Joey. After high school, Jan went to UC-Santa Barbara, where she studied biology. Following her studies, she and her father packed the car and headed east to Wisconsin to begin her medical training at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
While in school, she was partnered in anatomy lab with fellow student, Todd Doenier. Studying together soon blossomed into love and they got married, having their first born, Emma, while in family medicine residency. Subsequently, Jan started the successful business, Doenier Family Medicine. Jan and Todd expanded their family with the births of Jon and Kaye, which inspired Jan to leave medicine for the higher calling of motherhood. With her kids, she enjoyed sharing her love of photography, winning many ribbons at the WI state fair. Eventually, Todd and Jan separated in June of 2014.
Jan later met Bruce White and they were married in Las Vegas one year later. They spent five happy years together in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with their dog Duke. Jan's encouraging personality and generosity will be missed by all. Jan was preceded by her loving mother, Alexis Doose, and leaves behind her husband, Bruce, three adult children, Emma, Jon, and Kaye, a loving father, Jon, aunts and uncles, cousins, a grandmother, and amazing and supportive friends, especially Jeannie. There will be a memorial service at a later date at Mercy Hill Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020