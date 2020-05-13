Jan Dowler Martin



Jan Dowler Martin, loving mother, equity advocate, and community leader died on May 8, 2020 after a long battle with lung disease. A 36 year resident of Milwaukee (Fox Point and River Hills), who had more recently relocated to Saratoga, CA to be near her children, Ms. Martin was active in a variety of social justice, education and arts organizations. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vince, co-founder of Jason Industries Inc., and by two daughters, Jenni Martin (Andrea Mackenzie), of San Jose CA; Karen Martin-Keller (David), also of San Jose, and a son, Tim Martin, of Brentwood TN. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Dowler, and six granddaughters: Jocelyn and Felicia Keller of San Jose, Kiana Martin, also of San Jose, and Aspen, Oakley and Linden Martin of Brentwood TN.



Jan's family has characterized her as a wonderful mother and grandmother, whose strong commitments to equity, education and the Arts were reflected in her support of many organizations in these fields. She served on the board of Alverno College for over twenty years and on local, county and state boards of the League of Women Voters. Ms. Martin was also active with Next Act Theater, Planned Parenthood of WI, the Women's Fund, and McCormick Seminary. An Elder of Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon, Ms. Martin chaired its Mission Committee and was elected to serve on the General Assembly Mission Council of the Presbyterian Church USA.



Recognized by Alverno College in 2011 with an honorary Doctorate and the Bene Award for meritorious service, Jan also received three different Woman of the Year Awards: from the Cathedral Center, the Women's Fund and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County (Linda T. Mellowes Woman Leader of the Year). Together with her husband of 59 years, whom she met while studying at Stanford University's first foreign campus in Germany (1959), Ms. Martin received the Heller Award from United Way, the William C. Frye Award from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Evan P. Helfaer Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.



Jan received her BA from Stanford University (1960, Humanities with honors) and MAs from Stanford (1961) and the University of Kentucky (1963); she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in 1960. Though recognized widely for her intelligence and leadership, her family will especially remember her warm smile, her love of reading, her empowering approach, her emotional and physical strength, and the way that she valued each person she knew.



The family plans to host Celebration of Life events in Milwaukee and San Jose after COVID -19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donations to the Mission programs at either Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon, WI or Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee.









