Jan E. Merz passed away on August 4, 2019, in Hadley, MA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1924, Jan excelled in academics, music and theater. Her performing talents led her to a career in Wisconsin as an actor and singer under the stage name, Jan Olivar, with companies including the Milwaukee Repertory and Skylight Theatres. She was married to Marvin Solomon, with whom she had her two children, Linda and Marla, and later to John Anthony Merz, a Milwaukee television personality, with whom she also performed. Following John's death from cancer, Jan turned to her love of animals, working as a volunteer at the Willowbrook Wildlife Haven of DuPage County for several years. Her final great love was her Yorkshire terrier, Muffin.
Jan is survived by her two children, Linda Solomon, of Lakeport, CA, and Marla Solomon, of Easthampton, MA, and her two grandchildren, Pilar Jefferson and Sajo Jefferson. Those wishing to honor Jan may send donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA is assisting the family. Visit www.nefcc.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019