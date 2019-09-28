Services
New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC
25 Mill Street
Springfield, MA 01108
1-413-733-1522
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Merz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan E. Merz


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jan E. Merz Notice
Jan E. Merz passed away on August 4, 2019, in Hadley, MA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1924, Jan excelled in academics, music and theater. Her performing talents led her to a career in Wisconsin as an actor and singer under the stage name, Jan Olivar, with companies including the Milwaukee Repertory and Skylight Theatres. She was married to Marvin Solomon, with whom she had her two children, Linda and Marla, and later to John Anthony Merz, a Milwaukee television personality, with whom she also performed. Following John's death from cancer, Jan turned to her love of animals, working as a volunteer at the Willowbrook Wildlife Haven of DuPage County for several years. Her final great love was her Yorkshire terrier, Muffin.

Jan is survived by her two children, Linda Solomon, of Lakeport, CA, and Marla Solomon, of Easthampton, MA, and her two grandchildren, Pilar Jefferson and Sajo Jefferson. Those wishing to honor Jan may send donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA is assisting the family. Visit www.nefcc.net



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC
Download Now
jsonline