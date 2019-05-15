Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Ford

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jan Ford Notice
Ford, Jan Jan Ford of Pasadena, CA transitioned from this world on January 24, 2019. She was 63 years young. Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI by her parents Anna and David Ford, Jan was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and David Ford. She is survived by her brother, Ronn Ford. Celebration of Life - Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00PM (Program 3:30PM to 4:30PM). Bavarian Bierhaus, 700 W Lexington Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline