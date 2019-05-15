|
Ford, Jan Jan Ford of Pasadena, CA transitioned from this world on January 24, 2019. She was 63 years young. Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI by her parents Anna and David Ford, Jan was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and David Ford. She is survived by her brother, Ronn Ford. Celebration of Life - Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00PM (Program 3:30PM to 4:30PM). Bavarian Bierhaus, 700 W Lexington Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019