Jan Reynolds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Reynolds

Mauston - Jan Reynolds, 92, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Mrs. Reynolds taught at Elm Dale, Maple Grove, Happy Hill, and Cass Street elementary schools in the Milwaukee area and went on to teach high school special ed in Mauston.

Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston WI on July 3rd, with visitation at 11 and services at 12, followed by a luncheon. Please contact the church or Crandall Funeral Home for confirmation due to Covid concerns. Condolences may be sent to Jill Reynolds, PO Box 605, Lake Delton WI 53940

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI 53948
(608) 847-5894
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved