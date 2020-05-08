Jan Reynolds
Mauston - Jan Reynolds, 92, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Mrs. Reynolds taught at Elm Dale, Maple Grove, Happy Hill, and Cass Street elementary schools in the Milwaukee area and went on to teach high school special ed in Mauston.
Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston WI on July 3rd, with visitation at 11 and services at 12, followed by a luncheon. Please contact the church or Crandall Funeral Home for confirmation due to Covid concerns. Condolences may be sent to Jill Reynolds, PO Box 605, Lake Delton WI 53940
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2020.