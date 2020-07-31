Jan Rozewski
Franklin - Jan Rozewski (nee Baron) of Franklin, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late Max for 61 years, mother of Chris (Cate) Rozewski and the late Greg (Joyce) Rozewski, and proud grandmother of Katie (James) Cary. Further survived by sister-in-law Marcy (the late Cliff) Stachowiak, a niece, nephews, and many cousins and friends. Jan grew up in the then small town of Waukesha, but was romanced to the big city of Milwaukee through a chance meeting with Max through mutual friends. They raised their family in the city of Milwaukee and enjoyed the many benefits the city offered including plays, restaurants, and the Brewers. Jan met many friends through part-time work and years on the golf course. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and was always eager for a card game. The Rozewski family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Ascension at Home staff for their compassionate care, and all the very caring staff at Valley VNA senior community. Due to ongoing public health concerns, a Memorial Service will not be held at this time. The family encourages memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
