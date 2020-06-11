Jane A. SockriderMukwonago - (nee Tarpley) died peacefully at home on June 8, 2020. Jane was the eldest child of Phil and Doris Tarpley (Grossmann) of Rio, WI. She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Nate (Amanda) and Matt (Kay Leigh), five grandchildren, brother Terry, sister Linda West (Bill), along with countless loved ones across the globe. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, active long-time Mukwonago community member, avid world traveler, voracious reader, and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be dearly missed.Funeral Services are pending.