Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. RITA PARISH
2318 S. 61st ST.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. RITA PARISH
2318 S. 61st ST.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Resources
Jane Ann La Rosa

Jane Ann La Rosa Notice
Jane Ann La Rosa

New Berlin - (nee Dancker). Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Age 91. Preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Alice Dancker; and her beloved sister, Joan Pufahl. Loving wife and best friend of Anthony J. La Rosa for over 70 years. Tony was the love of her life. Cherished and devoted mother of Debra (Greg) Bublitz and Janice (Dennis) Hanna. Proud grandma of Tony (Sarah) Bublitz, Angela (Anders) Bublitz Christensen, Andrew (Dana) Hanna, Alex Hanna, Abigail Hanna and Natalie (Michael) Schwobe. Great Meowma of Charlie Hanna. Jane will be missed by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin on Friday, December 20th from 5 to 7 PM. Additional Visitation at ST. RITA PARISH 2318 S. 61st ST. WEST ALLIS Saturday, December 21st from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Jane was a fabulous cook whose meals were savored by the family. She was happiest when we were eating. Her spaghetti and meatballs and spedini were her trademark dishes. She enjoyed her trips to Door County and traveling with Tony. Jane appreciated the beauty of flowers and gardening.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
