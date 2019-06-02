|
Russo, Jane Ann Jane Ann Russo (Hrovat) passed away peacefully at the age of 73. She was born March 3, 1946 to Frank and Dolores (Strey) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Michelle (Phil) Doney and their children Nicholas and Robyn; and by her son, Bryon (Angie) and their daughters, Lauren and Sara. She is further survived by many, many dear family and friends. Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Tomahawk www.krueger familyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019