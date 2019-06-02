Services
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
715-453-3808
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mukwonago United Church of Christ
S93 W30740 Hwy NN
Mukwonago, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Russo


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Jane Ann Russo Notice
Russo, Jane Ann Jane Ann Russo (Hrovat) passed away peacefully at the age of 73. She was born March 3, 1946 to Frank and Dolores (Strey) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Michelle (Phil) Doney and their children Nicholas and Robyn; and by her son, Bryon (Angie) and their daughters, Lauren and Sara. She is further survived by many, many dear family and friends. Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Tomahawk www.krueger familyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline