Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
OLD ST. MARY PARISH
844 N. Broadway,
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
OLD ST. MARY PARISH
844 N. Broadway
Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life with family at her side on December 3, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved sister of Fred (Shelley) Stich and John (Christiana) Stich. Cherished aunt of Rick (Sharon) Stich, David (Esther) Stich, James (Christine) O'Dea, Katie (Christian) Kulikoski, Jason (Brenna) Stich, Angela (Kevin) Easterwood, and Michael (Elaine) Stich. Also loved by her 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jane's 20-year career with the State Department in Washington, D.C. included serving as administrative assistant to Madeleine Albright, Ambassador to the UN and US Secretary of State. After moving back to the Milwaukee area, Jane worked part-time at the Brookfield Public Library and enjoyed volunteering at the Elmbrook Humane Society. Jane had a love for cats and also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds in her yard -- especially the cardinals. Jane showed us how to be close to God by living her life with grace and by her gentle acts of love for others.

Visitation at OLD ST. MARY PARISH, 844 N. Broadway, on Saturday, December 14, at 10:30-11AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Private committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Order of St. Camillus Foundation, Inc., or the .

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Froedtert Cancer Center and the St. Camillus Hospice Team for their compassionate care.

Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.krausefuneralhome.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019
