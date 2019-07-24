|
Lindl (Garvens), Barbara Jane Barbara started her amazing life on August 1, 1928. Born in Wauwatosa WI where she was raised and raised her family. She was the second daughter of Arvine and Evelyn On June 27, 2019 welcoming her to a new home in heaven were her Mom and Dad, sister Janice(Wittig) and brother Jim. She leaves behind her brother Jack, Jim's twin, Kenneth, Kenny boy, her main squeeze, cherished 68 action packed years, around the world travel, and lots and lots of love with her. Their kids, Sarah (Erik Anderson) Annie Lindl, Mary (Jessie Wray) Nancy (Keith Harmon) and Paul (Michelle) Along with the grandkids Mckenzie/Alexandra Wray, Taylor Lindl, Zoe/Molly Harmon and Mikala, Kendra, Ashtyn, Keegan and Braylen Lindl. Hope you can join us August 10 at 4:00 Congregational Church in Wauwatosa where we will remember Barbara, celebrate her life, share cherished memories and embrace your friendship. Barbara's song has ended but her melody lingers on. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Wauwatosa Historical Society
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019