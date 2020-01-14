|
Jane C. Ruttinger
West Bend - Jane C. Ruttinger (nee Hoelzer), of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age 73 after a long and courageous battle from lung cancer, heart disease and pneumonia. Jane was small in stature but strong at heart. Jane, husband Tom and son Chad, bought homes, rehabbed them and lived in them until the next one came around. Jane and Tom loved to travel, soaking up the sun and enjoying life. They wintered in Southern CA until Jane's health brought them back to WI full time. Jane was born on November 12, 1946 in Milwaukee.
Jane is survived by her best friend, companion and loving husband Tom for almost 40 years; mother to her beautiful son and only child Chad; siblings Robert (Mary) Hoelzer, Kathy (Jim) Raml and Barb (Mike) Brunner. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jane is preceded in death by her loving parents Robert and Elsie (nee Grohs) Hoelzer, loving brother Larry Hoelzer, her uncle Phil, and her Godson and nephew Ryan Brunner.
Per Jane's wishes, no services will be held. A Mass of Intention in Jane's name will honor her at St. Frances Cabrini on February 9, 2020. A Celebration of Jane's Life will be on a later date.
Jane will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020