Jane Cynowa (Baginski)
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Larry for 27 years. Loving mom of the late John Baginski and Laurie (Bob) Ory. Dear grandma of Krystina, Michael and Matthew. Great grandma of Alex. Loving sister of Shirley and John (Carolyn). Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Saturday, February 8, 9 AM - 12 PM. Memorial service at 12 PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020