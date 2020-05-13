Jane D. ProsenWaukesha - Born to Eternal Life May 11, 2020 at age 96. She was born in Milwaukee Jan. 10, 1924 the daughter of James and Anna Tesensky. Jane was a teacher for many years at St. Alphonsus Parish in Greendale. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, brother Richard and infant granddaughter Monica. Lovingly survived by her sons, James (Chris) and Phillip (Barbara); grandchildren, Timothy (Sara) Prosen, Marissa (Paul) Tadda, Scott (Rebecca) Prosen, Stephanie (Jeff) Ferris, Joseph (Aubrey) Prosen, Allison (Matthew) Mohorek, Kevin Prosen, Kelly Prosen and Stephen (Lexi) Prosen; 19 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Jane had a love for fishing "up north", a passion for dogs and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private Mass will be at St. Joseph Congregation, Big Bend. Final resting place Mount Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee.