Jane D. Prosen
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane D. Prosen

Waukesha - Born to Eternal Life May 11, 2020 at age 96. She was born in Milwaukee Jan. 10, 1924 the daughter of James and Anna Tesensky. Jane was a teacher for many years at St. Alphonsus Parish in Greendale. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, brother Richard and infant granddaughter Monica. Lovingly survived by her sons, James (Chris) and Phillip (Barbara); grandchildren, Timothy (Sara) Prosen, Marissa (Paul) Tadda, Scott (Rebecca) Prosen, Stephanie (Jeff) Ferris, Joseph (Aubrey) Prosen, Allison (Matthew) Mohorek, Kevin Prosen, Kelly Prosen and Stephen (Lexi) Prosen; 19 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Jane had a love for fishing "up north", a passion for dogs and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private Mass will be at St. Joseph Congregation, Big Bend. Final resting place Mount Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Joseph Congregation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved