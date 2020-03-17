|
|
Jane E. Estrada
Age 87 passed peacefully on March 10, 2020 All services will be held at Bradford Memorial AME Church, 4260 North Teutonia Avenue Visitation Thursday, March 19, from 4:00pm-7:00pm Family Hour: 6:00pm-7:00pm Funeral ceremony Fri., March 20, at 11am In state: 10am-11am Arrangements Entrusted to:
Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53218 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020