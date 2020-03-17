Services
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradford Memorial AME Church
4260 North Teutonia Avenue
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford Memorial AME Church
4260 North Teutonia Avenue
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradford Memorial AME Church
4260 North Teutonia Avenue
Resources
Jane E. Estrada Notice
Age 87 passed peacefully on March 10, 2020 All services will be held at Bradford Memorial AME Church, 4260 North Teutonia Avenue Visitation Thursday, March 19, from 4:00pm-7:00pm Family Hour: 6:00pm-7:00pm Funeral ceremony Fri., March 20, at 11am In state: 10am-11am Arrangements Entrusted to:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
