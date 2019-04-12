|
Neist, Jane E. (Nee Curley) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Neist. Dear mother of Ronald (Sally) Neist, Susan Flatley and the late Patricia (Mike) Nemeth. Loving grandmother of Becky (David) Heroux, Tom (Megan) Flatley, Matthew (fiancee Jess) Flatley and Scott Nemeth; and 3 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00PM until Time of Service at 4:00PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army Emergency Lodge or the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019